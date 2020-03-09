Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Mets beat Astros; Verlander exits

Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso stroked back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the fifth inning to help the New York Mets beat the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 on Sunday in a game at Port St. Lucie, Fla., in which Astros right-hander Justin Verlander left after two innings due to triceps soreness. Verlander was expected to pitch four innings but left after 28 pitches. He gave up three hits before exiting and was slated to undergo medical tests.

Rene Rivera homered in the eighth inning for New York's other run. Alex De Goti had an RBI double in the third inning for Houston's tally. Cardinals 7, Marlins 3

Paul Goldschmidt, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina each had two RBIs as host St. Louis defeated Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Jazz Chisholm homered for the Marlins. Red Sox 7, Twins 6

Jonathan Lucroy hit a go-ahead two-run double during a four-run seventh inning as Boston beat visiting Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out six and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings for the Twins. Yankees (ss) 1, Braves 0

Chris Iannetta had a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and right-hander Masahiro Tanaka allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings as New York blanked visiting Atlanta at Tampa, Fla. Blue Jays 9, Phillies 0

Travis Shaw, Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk each homered as host Toronto routed Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. The Phillies had just three hits off six Blue Jays' hurlers. Tigers 7, Nationals 5

Brandon Dixon's tiebreaking sacrifice fly during a three-run top of the ninth inning helped Detroit defeat Washington at W. Palm Beach, Fla. Jake Noll and Yadiel Hernandez homered for the Nationals. Yankees (ss) 5, Orioles 5

Thomas Milone went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as visiting New York tied Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Orioles. Pirates 2, Rays 2

Charlie Tilson lined a tying double with one out in the top of the ninth as Pittsburgh tied Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Yandy Diaz had two of the Rays' four hits. Diamondbacks 8, Cubs (ss) 1

Jake Lamb had a home run and three RBIs to lead Arizona past host Chicago in Mesa, Ariz. Kyle Schwarber had the lone RBI for the Cubs. White Sox (ss) 5, Royals 4

Zack Collins hit a two-run homer as host Chicago held off Kansas City in Phoenix. The Royals scored three runs in the eighth to pull to 5-4 but got no closer. Angels (ss) 8, Reds (ss) 8

Keinner Pina's RBI single capped a four-run ninth inning for visiting Los Angeles, which staved off Cincinnati in the bottom of the inning for the tie in Goodyear, Ariz. The Reds finished with 10 hits and the Angels nine. Athletics 11, Brewers 3

Oakland scored 10 runs in the last four innings in the rout of visiting Milwaukee in Mesa, Ariz. Austin Allen had two hits and three RBIs for the A's. Giants 8, Mariners 4

Hunter Pence homered and drove in three runs and Darin Ruf went 3-for-3 to lead host San Francisco past Seattle in Scottsdale, Ariz. J.P. Crawford drove in two runs for the Mariners. Rangers 9, Dodgers 8

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted Texas over visiting Los Angeles in Surprise, Ariz. Kiner-Falefa went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Brewers (ss) 7, Angels (ss) 3

Milwaukee used a five-run eighth inning to beat visiting Los Angeles in Phoenix. David Freitas went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the Brewers. Reds (ss) 11, Cubs (ss) 9

Kyle Farmer went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Cincinnati past host Chicago in Las Vegas. Phillip Ervin hit a solo homer for the Reds. Rockies 3, Indians 1

Raimel Tapia hit a two-run homer as host Colorado beat Cleveland in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bobby Bradley homered for the Indians. White Sox (ss) 6, Padres 0

Starter Reynaldo Lopez and four relievers combined on the shutout for visiting Chicago, which got two homers and three RBIs from Cheslor Cuthbert. Eric Hosmer went 3-for-3 for San Diego. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

