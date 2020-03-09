Left Menu
Liton, Soumya power Bangladesh to 200-3 in first Zimbabwe T20

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck half-centuries to power Bangladesh to 200-3 in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Monday. Soumya hit an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, his second Twenty20 50 and a career best, after an in-form Liton made 59 off 39 balls to entertain the home crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Liton set the platform for Bangladesh's highest-ever Twenty20 score against Zimbabwe with a 92-run opening stand with Tamim Iqbal, who made 41 off 33 balls. Sikandar Raza, Chris Mpofu and debutant Wesley Madhevere claimed one wicket each. AFP AH AH.

