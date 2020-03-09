Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed Cup National Junior Athletics postponed due to coronavirus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:29 IST
Fed Cup National Junior Athletics postponed due to coronavirus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from April 6-8 in Bhopal, was on Monday postponed till further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took the decision to postpone the national championships after the 19th Asian Junior Championships, to be held in Bangkok from May 14-17, was canceled due to rising coronavirus threat worldwide.

"The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships scheduled to be held from 6-8 April 2020 at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) has been postponed till further notice by Athletics Federation of India," the AFI said in a statement. "Since Federation Cup Junior was the final selection trial for Asian Junior Athletics Championships which is being canceled three days ago by AAA (Asian Athletics Association), we have decided to postpone our competition till further notice," it said.

The AFI said the junior event will now be conducted later in the year. "We have not decided the new dates yet and will consult with the local organizing committee on new dates," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said in the release.

The AFI also tweeted: "AFI has decided to postponed 18th Fed Cup National Jr Athletics Championships scheduled for 6-8 April 2020 in #Bhopal due to #CoronavirusOutbreak." An AFI official, however, said that the 24th Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships, to be held in Patiala from April 10 to 13, is still on as also the four-legged Grand Prix Series, which begins on March 20. "The Fed Cup Senior Nationals is on schedule and there is no change in schedule in the Grand Prix Series," the official said.

The first India GP is scheduled to be held in Patiala on March 20, followed by the second in Sangrur in Punjab on March 25, the third and the fourth in New Delhi on March 29 and June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.The health professional reported to medics on Ma...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom 51kg secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan....

J-K Co-operative Bank chairman booked for sanctioning Rs 223-cr loan to non-existent society

The chairman of the J-K Co-operative Bank was booked on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly sanctioning a loan of Rs 223 crores to a non-existent co-operative society, officials said here. On the outcome of a preliminary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020