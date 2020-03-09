Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Business as usual' for British sport despite coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:15 IST
'Business as usual' for British sport despite coronavirus

Sporting events in Britain will go ahead as planned despite drastic measures being taken elsewhere in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to ministers. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC on Monday that it would be "premature" to cancel fixtures as officials from a number of sports gathered in London to discuss the impact of the virus.

"There's no reason for people either not to attend such events or to cancel them at this stage, but we keep it under review," he said. The global sporting calendar is being badly disrupted by the virus, which has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide, with over 3,800 deaths.

France's Six Nations match against Ireland in Paris on Saturday has been postponed, according to multiple sources -- the third game of the tournament to be called off. Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors.

The ATP and WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, has been cancelled and Japan's baseball season has been postponed. Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney, who was at the meeting in London with other governing bodies and broadcasters, said the Wales v Scotland Six Nations match in Cardiff would likely go ahead this weekend.

"The basic message coming out of today is let's not panic, let's monitor the situation and carry on as normal," he said. Premier League executive director Bill Bush refused to speculate on the possibility of matches being played behind closed doors.

Steve Elworthy, director of special projects at the England and Wales Cricket Board, was also at the meeting. "It was a fantastic meeting and this is the start of it," he said.

"We are starting to think about contingency planning and it was a great meeting with all the sports around. We obviously can't get into any of (what was discussed) and don't want to because it is still business as usual in our world." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy studying state guarantee for banks' debt moratoriums

The Rome government is considering a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from Italys coronavirus outbreak, one of the worlds worst. Deputy Economy Min...

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi's Bangladesh visit postponed after Dhaka defers events marking Mujib's centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modis planned visit to Bangladesh for the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman has been postponed, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA announced on Monday. The decision was taken after India receive...

Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.The health professional reported to medics on Ma...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020