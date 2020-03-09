The following are the top/expected stories at 21:30 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-HANDSHAKES Coronavirus: SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says coach Boucher New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India, head coach Mark Boucher has said as the number of reported positive coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40 on Monday.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-FUTURE No change of stance on Dhoni's future, he "has to" perform in IPL for India comeback By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 9 (PTI) The addition of two new members, including the chairman, in the national selection committee has not changed the panel's stance on M S Dhoni, who will "have to perform" in the upcoming IPL to be considered for T20 World Cup selection, a top BCCI official told PTI. SPO-CRI-IND-BOUCHER Faf's experience in Indian conditions will help team: Boucher New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Former skipper Faf du Plessis' long experience of playing in IPL and international cricket in India will come in handy during the upcoming three-match ODI series, feels South Africa head coach Mark Boucher.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-PITCH Pitch for Ranji final very poor, BCCI should look into it: Bengal coach Arun Lal By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 9 (PTI) Bengal coach Arun Lal on Monday rated the pitch for their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra as "very poor" and said the BCCI should probe how such a sub-standard surface was prepared for the big game. SPO-BOX-OLY-2NDLD QUALIFIERS Panghal qualifies for Olympics, Kaushik in contention despite loss at Asian Qualifiers Amman (Jordan), Mar 9 (PTI) World number one Amit Panghal (52kg) qualified for his maiden Olympic Games, while Manish Kaushik (63kg) remained in the hunt for a Tokyo ticket despite losing his quarterfinal bout in the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-TEAM Poonam Yadav lone Indian in ICC women's T20 WC XI of tournament, Shafali named 12th player Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the lone Indian to make the ICC Women's T20 playing XI of the World Cup, which featured teenage sensation Shafali Verma as the 12th player and was dominated by champions Australia. SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKING Shafali loses top spot in ICC T20I player rankings, slips to third Dubai, Mar 8 (PTI) Teenage Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma on Monday lost the top spot in the ICC women's T20 International rankings as she slipped to third after managing only two runs in the World Cup final against Australia in Melbourne.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-WIPL Start full-fledged women's IPL from next year to tap talent: Gavaskar New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels that time is appropriate to set the ball rolling for a full-fledged Women's Indian Premier League to unearth more talented players after the national team was outplayed in the T20 World Cup final by defending champions Australia. SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-PANDEY Could have been better in all departments, not just fielding: Shikha Pandey Melbourne, Mar 9 (PTI) Senior pacer Shikha Pandey admitted that India were outclassed not just the fielding but in all three departments which led to the side's humbling defeat against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final.

SPO-CRI-SA-ARRIVAL South Africa squad arrives in India New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The South African ODI team arrived here on Monday for a three-match series against India starting in Dharamsala from March 12. SPO-CRI-WOM-LEE Was difficult to watch Shafali in tears: Brett Lee Melbourne, Mar 9 (PTI) Former pacer Brett Lee on Monday said he found it difficult to watch Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma in tears during the crushing women's T20 World Cup final loss to Australia but he expects the 16-year-old to bounce back strongly. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Confident Vani looks at back-to-back wins on Hero WPG Tour Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) Armed with the confidence of a long-awaited win last week, Vani Kapoor returns for the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this week at ITC's Classic Golf & Country Club..

