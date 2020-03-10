Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB-Games to proceed 'as scheduled' amid global coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 05:46 IST
MLB-Games to proceed 'as scheduled' amid global coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted major sporting events.

"The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us," MLB said in a written statement. "While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play Spring Training and regular season games as scheduled." The league said it was "regularly conveying" guidance from medical experts and government agencies to players and staff on best practices and travel recommendations.

"We are continuing to monitor developments and will adjust as necessary," MLB said. MLB joined three other professional sporting leagues - Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League - on Monday in announcing it would restrict locker room access to players and "essential staff."

The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak has upended major international sporting events and raised concerns that the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games could be cancelled, postponed or held without fans. The NBA recently sent a memo to teams listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus, advising players to fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

China has no new local coronavirus cases outside Hubei for third day

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, for the third straight day, while major Chinese cities remained on alert for imported infections.Mainland China h...

Not enough jobs created means potential of youth not properly tapped: ILO

The number of young people around the world who are neither employed, studying or in some kind of training, is on the rise, according to a new report released on Monday by the International Labour Organization ILO. And young women are more ...

Mongolia confirms first coronavirus case, a French national

Mongolia said on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that has spread throughout the globe, marking the countrys first case.The National Emergency Commission said in a ...

Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 3,136 in China

China reported 17 death on Monday from coronavirus taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country.The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease.The state heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020