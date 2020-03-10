Left Menu
Development News Edition

Desperate Ducks welcome Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 08:36 IST
Desperate Ducks welcome Senators

Every game is must-win for Anaheim at this point in the season, as the Ducks try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The Ducks had a two-game winning streak snapped in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Anaheim received three-point performances from linemates Rickard Rakell (three assists) and Jakob Silfverberg (two goals, one assist) in the game.

"Silvy had the hot stick tonight and I just tried to find him," Rakell said. "We were lucky we connected a few times. That just gives us confidence going forward, and it's just something we can build on." Christian Djoos equalized for Anaheim at 18:18 of the third period, although salvaging just one point from an overtime loss is small consolation given the Ducks' tenuous place in the standings.

With only 13 games remaining, the Ducks (28-32-9, 65 points) could be as many as 13 points out of a Western Conference wild-card position by the time the puck drops in Anaheim. Ten of those final 13 games are against Western Conference teams, so the Ducks will get a chance to directly gain ground on some of the many rivals ahead of them in the wild-card race. The Ducks also face three of the four teams behind them in the overall NHL standings, including the Senators (25-32-12, 62 points).

Ottawa has the second-fewest away points (20) of any team in the NHL this season, but the Senators began a five-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Chris Tierney scored the winner 35 seconds into overtime, while goalie Craig Anderson stopped 31 of 32 shots. "From start to finish, we played the way we wanted to ... Generated quite a bit of offensive zone time tonight, which I thought was us being poised with the puck, and that's a big step in the right direction for us," Anderson said.

The Senators are 4-1-0 over their last five games, and a victory on Tuesday would give them their second three-game win streak of the season. Ottawa also plays Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings, so Anderson and Marcus Hogberg are likely to split starting duties over the back-to-back games.

Tuesday is also the first game of a back-to-back set for the Ducks, who host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Ryan Miller will surely start at least one of the two games, though John Gibson is questionable to play after suffering a groin injury during Friday's 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anaheim called up Anthony Stolarz from their American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego to serve as Miller's backup on Sunday, and Stolarz will likely start against either Ottawa or St. Louis if Gibson is still unavailable. Stolarz hasn't played in an NHL game since last season, with his previous appearance coming on April 4, 2019 as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks won the first of their two meetings with the Senators this season, a 3-2 shootout victory in Ottawa on Feb. 4. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track

Nothing ever seems to go to plan in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, whose bid to avoid yet another exit in the first knockout round against Borussia Dortmund will be played out before an empty stadium on Wednesday. After Neyma...

Trump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking major steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday. Well be discussin...

70 Million years ago days were half-hour shorter

Earth turned faster at the end of the time of the dinosaurs than it does today, rotating 372 times a year, compared to the current 365, which eventually means a day lasted only 23 and a half hours, says new research. The findings from a new...

PSG squad 'very united and strong': Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas feels that the clubs squad is very united and strong at the moment. Very good, even excellent even I feel its very united and strong. We want to win everything, but we know that to win, we hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020