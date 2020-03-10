Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers get win over host Blues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:03 IST
Panthers get win over host Blues

Brett Connolly scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the visiting Florida Panthers beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night. The Panthers (35-26-8, 78 points) won their second consecutive game while continuing their push for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. They sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers, and Chris Driedger made 26 saves. Driedger has stopped 85 of 89 shots in his past three starts while filling in for the injured Sergei Bobrovsky. Colton Parayko scored, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (41-19-10, 92 points), who lost for just the second time in their last 11 games.

Both goaltenders starred. Blues forward Alexander Steen nearly shoveled a rebound inside the right post with 8:52 left in the first period, but Driedger stretched out to glove the puck as it reached the goal line.

With 51 seconds left in the period, Binnington matched that with a dazzling save of his own. Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar got a breakaway, but Binnington did the splits to get his right skate on Weegar's shot and keep the game scoreless. About five minutes into the second period, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad burst up the ice for a clean break-in -- but Binnington robbed him with a glove save.

The Blues finally broke through with 8:40 left in the second period when Parayko took a cross-ice pass from Robert Thomas and blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle. Hoffman tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal with 3:48 left in the period, converting his second chance from the right dot after the Blues failed to clear the puck.

Connolly put the Panthers up 2-1, scoring into the open left side of the net off Aleksi Saarela's cross-ice pass at the 4:23 mark of the third period. Saarela collected his first two NHL assists in his ninth game. In his past 11 games, Hoffman has eight goals and five assists.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Time to move on: Scindia quits Congress amid turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that it is time to move on. Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering m...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020