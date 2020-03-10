Left Menu
Development News Edition

Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:45 IST
Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni
Australia coach Justin Langer Image Credit: ANI

Australia head coach Justin Langer says his team is desperately looking for a finisher in the mold of Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited-overs cricket. Their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on March 13, provides Australia an opportunity to test the depth in their middle order, and potentially hone in on batsmen who could fill the 'finisher' role.

"We've been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who are masters at it. MS Dhoni is a master of it, Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England," Langer was quoted as saying by ICC. "What I've learned is everyone in the world is looking for it," he added.

Dhoni has won India innumerable matches from seemingly hopeless positions, and so did the likes of Bevan and Hussey. South Africa crushed Australia 3-0 in the recently-concluded ODI series where Mitchell Marsh played at number 6 in the second and third games and scored 32 and 36 runs respectively.

Langer feels it is the right time for the potential candidates to seal the spot. The challenge starts with the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand. "So it's a role that's there for someone to grab hold of," said Langer.

"No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there are good opportunities there for someone to do that," he added. Over the last year, as many as 13 batsmen have occupied positions 4-7 for Australia in ODIs, with nine different batsmen tried out at No.6. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis occupied the spot in five matches each, but Stoinis, particularly, misfired in the role, scoring just 27 runs in four innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA only politically motivated:Union minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were only politically motivated and nothing else. The CAA came under the central list and hence none could oppose it, Meghwal said,addressing ...

Soccer-Gladbach v Cologne Bundesliga game to be played in empty stadium

Borussia Moenchengladbach will host Cologne in the Bundesliga in front of empty stands on Wednesday after the city ruled in favour of the ban due to the coronavirus. The game, postponed last month following a storm warning, will be the firs...

China's Xi says virus 'basically curbed' at epicentre

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been basically curbed at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital WuhanXi said initial success has been made in stabilising the situ...

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL39 CONG-SCINDIA-5THLD RESIGN In setback for Cong, Scindia resigns from party, looks as BJP as MP govt teeters on edge New Delhi In a massive setback for the Congress, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020