Soccer-Injured Courtois and Marcelo to miss Real's clash v Man City

Real Madrid will almost certainly be without injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Marcelo for their Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Manchester City on March 17. The Spanish club confirmed on Tuesday that Courtois has a groin injury and Marcelo is suffering from a hamstring problem. Spanish media reported that the injuries will keep them both out of Friday's La Liga match against Eibar and the Champions League showdown with City.

Alphonse Areola, on loan from Paris St Germain, will fill in for Courtois, while Ferland Mendy can take Marcelo's spot. Record 13-time European champions Real Madrid lost the first leg 2-1 at home and need to mount a comeback to avoid an early elimination for the second year running, after last season's collapse against Ajax Amsterdam at the same stage.

