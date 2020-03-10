Browns release veteran LB Kirksey

The Cleveland Browns released veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey on Tuesday after six seasons with the team. A third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old Kirksey appeared in 73 games (54 starts) and registered 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

"Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "He has been a strong leader both in our locker room and in the Cleveland community. These are difficult decisions and, in Christian's case, more challenging because of how well he has represented our team. We thank him for his dedication and wish him nothing but the best in the next phase of his career." Kirksey led the Browns with a career-high 148 tackles in 2016 and was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2018.

"FOREVER GRATEFUL! Thank you Cleveland for the amazing years!" Kirksey posted on Twitter. "Thank you to the entire organization, my teammates, the Haslems for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and most of all thank you to the city of Cleveland for accepting me as their own! Forever Love, Kirkoland Out!" Kirksey did not miss a game during his first four seasons, but a hamstring injury limited him to seven games in 2018 and a chest injury ended his season after Week 2 in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $38 million extension in May 2017 and was due to earn $9.95 million in 2020. His release saves Cleveland $7.55 million in cap space. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.