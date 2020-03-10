The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. *Report of I-League match between Neroca vs Punjab FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-OLY-4THLD QUALIFIERS Olympic-bound Vikas enters final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom, Amit end with bronze medals Amman (Jordan), Mar 10 (PTI) A resolute Vikas Krishan (69kg) advanced to the final with a tactically impressive win but the legendary M C Mary Kom (51kg) and world number one Amit Panghal (52kg) signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Tuesday. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-CHAHAL Chahal wears mask on way to Dharamsala for first ODI New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) It's not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI there.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-FINAL Pujara, Vasavada wear down Bengal with marathon stand on day two By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 10 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada gave a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership on day two, taking Saurashtra to a strong position in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-RANJI-FINAL-COMMENTS Vasavada wanted to bat like Pujara and he did By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 10 (PTI) Arpit Vasavada, who struck a crucial hundred in the Ranji Trophy final in company of childhood friend Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday, says he was determined to bat time with the Indian batting mainstay, a plan that worked out very well for Saurashtra.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-UMPIRE Umpire Yashwant Barde called in as replacement for injured Shamshuddin Rajkot, Mar 10 (PTI) C Shamshuddin was on Tuesday ruled out as the on-field umpire for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after getting hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra. SPO-ILEAGUE-BAGAN-LD TITLE Mohun Bagan clinch I-League title with four rounds to go Kalyani (West Bengal), Mar 10 (PTI) Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC with four rounds to go in the season here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Sindhu, Saina chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak Birmingham, Mar 10 (PTI) Undeterred by the coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttlers will continue to chase glory at the All England Championships beginning here on Wednesday, with reigning world champion P V Sindhu spearheading the campaign. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-SANTOSH Coronavirus: AIFF postpones final round of Santosh Trophy football New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The final round of the Hero Santosh Trophy 2019-20, scheduled to be played in Aizawl, has been postponed in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-CHENNAI Chennai City FC face Maziya S&R Club in AFC Cup group match Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Struggling for form, last season I-League champions Chennai City FC face Maziya S&R Club of Maldives in their opening group match of the AFC Cup here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-RHODES-DEVILLIERS Jonty Rhodes wants de Villiers in SA squad for T20 World Cup New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) South Africa must do anything to win the T20 World Cup, including exploring the option of bringing back the great AB de Villiers from retirement, former player Jonty Rhodes has suggested.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-DHONI Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni Melbourne, Mar 10 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer says his team is desperately looking for a finisher in the mould of Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited overs cricket. SPO-HOCK-MANDEEP We look forward to winning a medal in Tokyo: Mandeep New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Indian hockey team striker Mandeep Singh says they are looking forward to winning a medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

SPO-CHESS-HARIKA FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Harika held to draw by Abdumalik in round 7 Lausanne, Mar 10 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika was held to a draw by Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan in the seventh round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament here. SPO-GOLF-BENGAL Bengal Open returns for second edition, tournament to tee off at Tollygunge Club Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India will stage the Bengal Open Golf Championship 2020 at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata from March 11 to 15.

SPO-SINDHU-BBC I am sure more Indian sportswomen will win medals: Sindhu New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) India's champion shuttler P V Sindhu feels more women will win medals for the country in future..

