Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dinwiddie, Nets shock Lakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 10:45 IST
Dinwiddie, Nets shock Lakers

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the go-ahead basket, and Caris LeVert added 22 points as the Brooklyn Nets surprised the host Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 on Tuesday night. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 13 points, Joe Harris finished with 12 and Chris Chiozza added 11 for the Nets, who have won four of their past five.

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds but missed a game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 14 points for Los Angeles, and Avery Bradley had 10.

Dinwiddie's jumper with 28.8 seconds left was the difference. The Nets led by nine midway through the fourth quarter before the Lakers rallied within three points with four minutes to go.

LeVert hit a trey, but Davis answered with a 3-pointer, and James scored on a drive to pull the Lakers within 100-99 with 1:47 remaining. After LeVert converted a pair of foul shots, Davis' 3-pointer with 43.1 seconds left tied the score at 102. However, Dinwiddie's jumper put Brooklyn up for good.

James missed a layup with 9.1 seconds left, but the Lakers gained possession with 5.1 seconds left after a scramble for the ball, setting up Davis' last-second attempt. The Nets outscored the Lakers 31-22 in the third quarter for an 87-80 lead heading into the fourth.

A 16-4 burst by the Nets allowed them to wipe out a 10-point deficit after a bucket by Dinwiddie with 4:52 left in the second quarter for a 46-44 edge. The teams exchanged leads for the rest of the half before the Lakers grabbed a 58-56 advantage at the break after a dunk by Kuzma. The Lakers played without Dwight Howard, who missed the contest due to a stomach illness.

Nets guard Garrett Temple missed his fourth straight game because of a left ankle sprain. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UN Security Council endorses US-Taliban peace deal

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the recent deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from Americas longest war. The US-Taliba...

ANALYSIS-What gave Biden the edge over Sanders? Five takeaways

Joe Biden was quickly declared the winner in nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, giving him perhaps unstoppable momentum toward winning the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. President Donald Tr...

AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis. In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to ...

Lal's very poor pitch comment was ill-timed and error of judgement: SCA curator

Arun Lals very poor pitch comment on an opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgment by jumping the gun in the Ranji Trophy f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020