Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top four batsmen not scoring bulk of the runs: Warner on Australia's poor run in ODI cricket

Australia's David Warner feels that the reason behind the team's poor run in the ODI cricket is because their top four batsmen are failing to score 'bulk of the runs'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:57 IST
Top four batsmen not scoring bulk of the runs: Warner on Australia's poor run in ODI cricket
Australia's David Warner . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's David Warner feels that the reason behind the team's poor run in the ODI cricket is because their top four batsmen are failing to score 'bulk of the runs'. "The only thing I can put it (Australia's losing streak) down to is the top four not scoring the bulk of the runs," Cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

"You can't do it all the time but at least one of us (has to) go on and be there at the end," he added. Australia are currently on a five-match losing streak in ODI cricket. Recently, Australia were whitewashed by South Africa in a three-match ODI series.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was born in South Africa before moving to Australia when he was 10, performed brilliantly in the third ODI against South Africa as he scored his maiden ton in the match. However, his century went in vain as the hosts secured a six-wicket win. Warner said it was a big occasion for Labuschagne to have scored a century in his hometown.

"Marnus showed that application the other day in Potch. Obviously, it was a big occasion for him going back home for the first time and playing in his home town," he said. New Zealand are touring Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Australia will be looking to end their losing streak in ODI cricket when they compete against New Zealand in the first match on March 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks track losses in other markets as virus uncertainty lingers

China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, though losses were contained as worries over the coronavirus outbreak in the country ebbed after President Xi Jinpings visit to Wuhan, and as investors expect Beijings stimulus to underpin its economy....

Two youth held with heroin in HP's Hamirpur

Two youth were arrested after seizing 103.36 grams of heroin from their possession in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur district, police said on WednesdayRahul Sharma 26, a resident of Haritalyanger village, and Aditya Parkash 21 from Matyal villa...

Tokyo Disney parks extend closure until early April over virus

The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea said Wednesday the parks will remain closed through early April over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Oriental Land also said the openings of new zones and attractions, scheduled for April 15...

HC asks Tihar authorities to consider media house plea to interview Nirbhaya convicts

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Tihar Jail authorities to consider afresh the plea of a media house seeking permission to interview the four men on death row for their role in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Justice Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020