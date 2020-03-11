Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID19: India might limit usage of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamsala
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:47 IST
COVID19: India might limit usage of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that they might limit the usage of saliva to shine the white ball during the first ODI against South Africa here on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Bhuvneshwar, however, said a decision on this will be taken by the team doctor during a meeting later on Wednesday.

"We have thought about this thing (not using saliva) but I can't say right now we will not use saliva because if we don't use saliva then how will we shine the ball. Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well," the 31-year-old pacer, who is returning to the team after recovering from sports hernia surgery, said during the pre-match press conference here. "But it's a valid point and let's see we will have a team meeting today and whatever instruction we get or whatever is the best option we will do. It all depends on the team doctor and what advice he gives us," he added.

Amid the ever-rising danger of the Coronavirus outbreak with more than 40 positive cases in the country, Bhuvneshwar said they are taking every possible precaution in these difficult times. He, however, refused to speculate on whether the upcoming Indian Premier League will be disrupted by the deadly disease.

"You cannot say anything right now because it's taking a dangerous situation in India. But we are taking every precaution we can take. We have a team doctor with us and he is giving us instructions about dos and don'ts. So we hope it won't go (spread) much further,” he said. Just like other teams, Indian players have also been advised to stay away from fans.

"Few dos and don'ts which the team doctor wants us to do. Simple things like maintaining hygiene, keep washing your hands regularly and not going closer to fans and all those things. "But we cannot avoid fans because they love us, they support us. In the meantime, we can try and not get too much closer to them. We can avoid as much as we can," he added.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had said that the Proteas could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India in the wake of the outbreak. Despite the Covid19 wreaking havoc worldwide, South Africa went ahead with the tour only after their medical and security team gave a go-ahead after doing a risk assessment.

The second match of the series will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and Kolkata on March 18..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh slum fire leaves many people homeless

A massive fire ripped through a slum on Wednesday in Bangladeshs capital of Dhaka, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the citys Mirpur area, witnesses said.As many as 150 firefi...

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update released for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has begun rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update for its 2017 flagships, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The latest update brings improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for February 2020.As usua...

Tara roped in as lead female actor opposite Aditya in 'Ek Villain 2'

The makers of 2014 action-drama -- EK Villain -- who announced the sequel of the film titled Ek Villain 2 have roped in Tara Sutaria as the lead female actor opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here are todays developments on the coronavirus epidemic Bank of England leads coronavirus chargeOnce not too long ago, the burning question in the UK was about how Brexit would impact the economy. Whereas that concern wasnt quite enough to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020