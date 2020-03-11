Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltender's glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielder/first baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanche's honorary emergency goalie for Sunday's game versus the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche announced the news regarding the 53-year-old Walker, who harbored dreams of becoming a professional goaltender while growing up in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. The NHL elected not to alter its emergency backup goaltending protocol at its recent meetings in Boca Raton, Fla. The topic was brought to light after Zamboni driver David Ayres, 42, made headlines last month after serving as an emergency goaltender in Carolina's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Walker's hockey aspirations ended after he failed to make the cut with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats. He shifted gears soon after and signed with the Montreal Expos as an undrafted free agent in 1984. Walker batted .313 with 383 homers and 1,311 RBIs in 17 seasons with the Expos (1989-94), Rockies (1995-2004) and St. Louis Cardinals (2004-05). He won three National League batting titles in a four-season span with the Rockies from 1998-2001.

Walker is the second Canadian player selected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Pitcher Ferguson Jenkins was the first in 1991. Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and Walker will be enshrined in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.