Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 'March Madness' attendance to be limited to essential staff, families: NCAA

Attendance at the NCAA's 'March Madness' basketball tournaments will be restricted to essential staff and limited family due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the association's president Mark Emmert said on Wednesday. The upcoming Division I men's and women's tournaments draw millions of viewers, making them among the most popular annual sporting competitions in North America. Warriors to play in empty San Francisco arena due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday. The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Figure skating: World championships in Montreal canceled due to coronavirus

The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, have been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Quebec government said on Wednesday. Canada has a total of 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, with Quebec having a total of eight cases. Coronavirus will keep Mariners from playing in Seattle in March

The Seattle Mariners will not play home games in March due to the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events through the end of the month amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday. The Mariners were scheduled to kick off the 2020 MLB season with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers from March 26-29 followed immediately by a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. U.S. health official recommends NBA play without crowds due to coronavirus risk

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that he would recommend the National Basketball Association play their games without a crowd because of the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak. "We would recommend that there not be large crowds, if that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it," Fauci said. "But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would give a risk to spread." Soccer: Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus: club

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus, the Turin side said on Wednesday. Juventus said in a statement that the 26-year-old Italy international, who played in matches against Brescia and SPAL in February and was on the bench for Sunday's home game against Inter Milan, had not shown any symptoms of the virus. Koepka takes long way to Players for extra lesson

It is only 157 miles (252 kilometers) from Bay Hill to Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida, but Brooks Koepka took the scenic route, flying across the United States and back en route to this week's Players Championship. After finishing 41st at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, where he shot a career-worst 81 in the third round, Koepka made a hit-and-run 2,000-mile-plus trip to Las Vegas. Woods to be inducted into 2021 Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. "I am both honored and humbled," Woods, a 15 times major winner, said in a statement on Wednesday after receiving the necessary 75% of support from the body's voting panel. Soccer: More matches postponed, quarantine problem for internationals

The coronavirus outbreak led to more soccer postponements around Europe on Wednesday while travel and quarantine restrictions posed potential problems for international matches even in regions which have so far been less affected. Spain's Copa del Rey final, due to be played on April 18, was called off and French media reported that the country's League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais had also been postponed. Sharks games to be played without fans due to coronavirus concerns

The next three San Jose Sharks home games will be closed to the general public due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus, the ice hockey team's venue announced on Wednesday. The March 19 game against the Montreal Canadiens, the March 21 contest against the Boston Bruins and the March 29 game against the Arizona Coyotes will go ahead as scheduled at SAP Center.

