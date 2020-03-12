Reuters Sports News Roundup: Coronavirus slams North American sports calendar; Olympics: Early decision needed for any delay and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sports world adjusting to coronavirus crisis

Professional and college sports are attempting to adjust to a rapidly escalating health crisis, with leagues, colleges, and public institutions around the world Wednesday announcing cancellations, postponements, and changes of venues. The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday night's games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan must plan for Olympics cancellation risk - ruling party heavyweight

Japan must brainstorm plans for dealing with canceled or postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, even if that is unlikely, said Shigeru Ishiba, a ruling party heavyweight seen as a leading candidate to be the next prime minister. Ishiba, an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Wednesday the fate of the Tokyo Olympics was a decision best left to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He declined to comment on what the best move might be.

Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that Japan's softball game against Australia on July 22 would be the first event on the schedule, the announcement coming as concerns mount about the potential impact on the Games from the coronavirus outbreak. The game will begin at 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium with two further fixtures, Italy v United States and Mexico v Canada, later in the day.

Olympics: Early decision needed for any delay, organizing member tells TBS

Any decision to delay the Olympics should be made before May, an organizing committee board member told Japanese broadcaster TBS late on Wednesday, as doubts over the Summer Games may grow with the coronavirus now declared a pandemic. Tokyo 2020 executive board member Haruyuki Takahashi's comments came just hours after its chief, Yoshiro Mori, publicly chided him for remarks he first made to the Wall Street Journal that a delay of one or two years would be the most reasonable option if the coronavirus derailed the Games.

NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were due to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The game was then scrapped. Woods to be inducted into 2021 Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. "I am both honored and humbled," Woods, a 15 times major winner, said in a statement on Wednesday after receiving the necessary 75% of support from the body's voting panel.

Soccer: More matches postponed, quarantine problem for internationals

The coronavirus outbreak led to more soccer postponements around Europe on Wednesday while travel and quarantine restrictions posed potential problems for international matches even in regions which have so far been less affected. Spain's Copa del Rey final, due to be played on April 18, was called off and French media reported that the country's League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais had also been postponed.

Sharks games to be played without fans due to coronavirus concerns

The next three San Jose Sharks home games will be closed to the general public due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus, the ice hockey team's venue announced on Wednesday. The March 19 game against the Montreal Canadiens, the March 21 contest against the Boston Bruins and the March 29 game against the Arizona Coyotes will go ahead as scheduled at SAP Center.

U.S. Soccer apologizes after court filing remarks spark outrage

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro apologized on Wednesday for language in a court filing made by the federation in a legal dispute with its women's national team over pay equity. The filing said men's national team players had a greater level of responsibility than the women and that their job "requires a higher level of skill-based on speed and strength".

Coronavirus slams North American sports calendar

From the figure skating world championships to March Madness, North American sport was slammed by the coronavirus on Wednesday, with events across multiple sports and countries canceled or disrupted due to the outbreak. In a day of unprecedented pandemonium, the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League announced some games would be played in empty arenas while Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer said they were postponing contests in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

