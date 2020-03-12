Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar leads PSG into Champions League quarters as banned fans gather outside

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:56 IST
Neymar leads PSG into Champions League quarters as banned fans gather outside

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors on Wednesday, taking them through to the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar's 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead.

Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG -- for whom Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough to appear as a substitute -- go through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016. Dortmund finished the night with 10 men after Emre Can was sent off. This game was played behind closed doors after the French government banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people due to the coronavirus outbreak, but many still came together outside.

Those supporters brandished flares as the team bus arrived before the game and sang and set off fireworks throughout the match. PSG players rushed to a concourse at the back of the stadium to celebrate with them at the end of the game after breaking a run of three straight exits in the first knockout round of the competition.

"We played like a team. It was a pleasure to be their coach tonight," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel told broadcaster RMC Sport. "The atmosphere was great coming here in the bus, with all the ultras singing. We were all singing together and it was a special atmosphere.

"It needed a huge effort from us, playing without spectators made it all the more difficult." Neymar was caught on camera in tears after the match, having shaken off desperate disappointment in the competition in the last two years, with injury preventing him from playing in the second leg against Real Madrid at this stage in 2018 and in both legs against Manchester United last season. Dortmund were disappointing, though, with Erling Braut Haaland never looking like repeating his first-leg heroics when he netted twice.

Their defender Mats Hummels admitted his team struggled with the atmosphere, saying: "It was really bizarre, but for both teams. The start of the game was really strange, like a friendly." - Fireworks outside ground - ============================ Mbappe was only named among the substitutes after struggling with illness and even undergoing a test for coronavirus in the build-up to the game. His absence from the starting line-up was just the latest blow for coach Thomas Tuchel, who was also without the suspended Marco Verratti and injured centre-back Thiago Silva.

That meant Edinson Cavani and Pablo Sarabia started through the middle of the attack, while Argentine international Leandro Paredes was selected in midfield. Cavani was denied the opener in the 25th minute when Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki stretched out a leg to tip his shot around the post.

The opening goal followed soon after, Neymar stealing in front of his marker to stoop and head in Angel Di Maria's corner. The PSG supporters outside responded to the Brazilian's second goal in the tie by exploding more fireworks in celebration.

PSG scored again in first-half stoppage time. This time Di Maria laid the ball out to Sarabia on the right side of the box, and his low ball was diverted into the far corner by Bernat. Mbappe came on with just under half an hour remaining, while Dortmund were still only one goal away from forcing extra time.

However, they rarely troubled Keylor Navas in the home goal and Can saw a straight red card with a minute left for throwing Neymar to the ground. The Brazilian was also booked following that incident along with Di Maria, now watching from the dugout and who will miss the quarter-final first leg as a result..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Italian businesses count heavy cost of coronavirus lockdown

Even if Italys draconian measures to stop the spread of coronavirus prove successful, they will leave an economy in tatters, with small and medium-sized businesses the hardest hit. Responding to the spread of the disease in Europes worst af...

Children who blame themselves for mom's sadness may experience depression: Study

Kids who assume blame for their mothers sadness are more likely to face depression and anxiety themselves, according to a new study which may lead to new early interventions to prevent these mental illnesses in children. The study, publi...

Indonesia busts Malaysians for virus-mask smuggling

Indonesia has detained two Malaysians for allegedly trying to smuggle some 12,000 virus facemasks back to their home country, police said Thursday. Officials at the international airport in Sumatras Medan city became suspicious and searched...

Haryana govt declares coronavirus an epidemic

COVID -19 has been declared an epidemic in Haryana, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. In the light of this development, the Governor of Haryana, Satyadev Narayan Arya has issued regulations regarding COVID-19 under the Epidemic Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020