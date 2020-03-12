We will stand together, united in all our diversity at Tokyo Olympics: IOC President

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Thursday said that Tokyo Olympics 2020 will give the message that all countries are together united in all our diversity. "At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we will stand together, together united in all our diversity. We will be united by our commitments to the Olympic values. We will be united by our emotions," Bach said during the Olympic Torch Relay ceremony here.

He further stated that the Olympic community will show the world that humanity is stronger than all the evil forces. "This makes each and every one of us a member of this unique Olympic community. This Olympic community will show the entire world that our shared humanity is stronger than all the forces want to divide us," Bach added.

The first leg of the Olympic Torch Relay is taking place in Greece, beginning with the Olympic flame lighting and handing over on March 19. Just before the relay starts, the Olympic flame was lit during a ceremony held at the site of the first Olympic Games of Antiquity in Ancient Olympia. Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9. However, coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.

However, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Thursday insisted that there has been no change to plans to hold the upcoming 2020 Olympics from July 24. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the IOC on March 6 urged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Games. It also announced that a joint task force had already been created in mid-February which involves the IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the WHO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.