Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry's COVID-19 advisory leaves Indian badminton stars in dark

In the wake of Health Ministry's new advisory related to COVID-19, Indian badminton stars such as Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal have been put under dark and are left searching for answers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:06 IST
Health Ministry's COVID-19 advisory leaves Indian badminton stars in dark
Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (file image). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Health Ministry's new advisory related to COVID-19, Indian badminton stars such as Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal have been put under dark and are left searching for answers. Both Nehwal and Kashyap have been knocked out from the ongoing All England Championships. But their return to India now hangs in the balance.

Searching for answers, Kashyap tweeted: "Sir @drharshvardhan we are in Birmingham for a tournament and we are not sure about our situation considering the health advisory issued yesterday. Can we please speak to you urgently? .@NSaina @srikidambi @pranaav6 @sikkireddy". The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a new advisory related to COVID-19, saying "All incoming travelers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain & Germany after 15th February 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days".

These badminton stars took part in the Barcelona Open in February this year, and now their return to India has come under a cloud. If the health ministry's advisory is put in place, Nehwal and Kashyap will be quarantined for two weeks and this will result in a severe blow to their Olympics hopes.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks, oil plunge as Trump travel ban fans recession fears

Stock markets tumbled across the globe and oil prices slumped Thursday after President Donald Trump banned all travel from mainland Europe to the United States for a month to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ramping up fears of worldwide rec...

Polish president asks banks to let clients delay repayments

Polish President Andrzej Duda asked banks on Thursday to allow clients to delay payment of loan installments for several months to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. I hope that by Monday ... this will be jointly coordi...

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 21

A 31-year-old resident of Gilgit Baltistan was tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing Pakistans total number of cases to 21, a health official said on Thursday. The new victim returned from Iran on February 25, said government spok...

Two held for killing man, having sex with corpse in South Delhi

Two people allegedly murdered a man and had unnatural sex with the body following an altercation in South Delhis Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday. The accused, natives of Jharkhand and Bihar, had fled to Patna after the crime from wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020