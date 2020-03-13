Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump "postpone" idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:45 IST
Trump "postpone" idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister

President Donald Trump's suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan's Olympic minister. "The IOC and the organising committee are not considering cancellation or a postponement — absolutely not at all,” Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, told a news conference on Friday in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have stayed on message since the viral outbreak in China three months ago spread across Asia and then the globe: The games will open as schedule on July 24. "I just can't see having no people there. In other words, not allowing people," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “Maybe, and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.” Television broadcasters and sponsors have billions invested in the Olympics, and the crowded international sports calendar has little space for pushing the games back a year. Holding the Olympics without fans has been floated, as has simply cancelling the Olympics, which has only happened during wartime.

“As best we can — so athletes will have no confusion or uncertainty — we will put in our maximum effort,” Hashimoto said. She competed in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater, winning bronze in 1992, and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist. A cancellation or postponement will ripple in thousands of directions, hitting sponsor, television, 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes, staffs, airlines, hotels, and $1 billion lost in ticket sales. It also hurts 80,000 unpaid volunteers who will miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The IOC oversaw an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony on Thursday in Greece, another sign it hopes to go ahead in 4 1/2 months. The flame is to arrive in Japan on March 20 and will begin a four-month relay around the country on March 26. Tokyo organisers have downsized the torch arrival ceremony and will announce a week before the relay begins if crowds will be limited, or the route will be changed.

“This ceremony demonstrates once more our commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” Bach said in Greece. He lauded officials who are “taking so many significant measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to declare state of emergency over coronavirus - La Sexta TV

Spains government will on Friday declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, La Sexta television said.The so-called state of alert that La Sexta said the government would announce is the first of three stages of a state of e...

UK's Prince Charles cancels tour of Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan over coronavirus

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have cancelled their tour of Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan after being advised to do so by the British government, a spokesman for the royal couple said on Friday.Owing to the unfolding situation with the cor...

Preparing for coronavirus lockdown, Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home

Kuwaits religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home on Friday as the emirate prepares to enter a period of virtual lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.The doors of the mosques will stay closed, said the ministry of r...

Assocham to reach out to 4.5 lakh members over coronavirus containment

Assocham on Friday said it is reaching out to its member base of over 4,50,000 from the industry and trade to work in close coordination with the Centre and state governments in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and follow medical and healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020