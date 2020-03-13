Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boston Marathon postponed from April 20 to September 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:12 IST
Boston Marathon postponed from April 20 to September 14

The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to September 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced on Friday. The historic race, first contested in 1897, is the world's oldest annual marathon and typically takes place on the Patriots Day holiday celebrated in Boston and the entire state of Massachusetts.

After Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh decided the race could not proceed as scheduled in April and the BAA said in a statement it "understands the city's decision." "On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area," said association chief executive Tom Grilk. "We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials." BAA officials have worked with municipal leaders across eight cities and towns where the course for the 26.2-mile event takes place to coordinate plans for September 14 as a new date.

"The BAA's mission of promoting health through sports, especially running, has guided our organization for more than a century," Grilk said. "In collaboration with our many partners, we look forward to welcoming the world to Boston in September." The delay means it will be an extra five months before Kenya's Lawrence Cherono will have a chance to defend his 2019 men's crown and Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia could bid for a repeat in the women's race. Cherono probably will have to choose between marathon titles to defend because he also won last year's Chicago Marathon and that race is scheduled for October 11. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Estonia closes schools, bans public events over coronavirus

Estonia announced on Friday it was closing schools and banning public gatherings until May 1 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and said it was working on financial support to aid struggling companies in sectors such as tourism. To min...

Coronavirus scare: Schools, colleges and universities in Punjab shut till March 31

As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has announced that all government and private schools of the State will remain closed till March 31. The examinations, howev...

Swiss ramp up coronavirus response with $10.5 billion aid package, close schools

Switzerland will make 10 billion Swiss francs 10.5 billionavailable in immediate assistance to support businesses hit by the coronavirus, the government said on Friday as it ramped up its response to the widening pandemic. It will also impo...

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020