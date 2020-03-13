Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postponement of IPL is in interest of nation: Kiren Rijiju

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in the interest of the nation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:10 IST
Postponement of IPL is in interest of nation: Kiren Rijiju
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in the interest of the nation. "We had issued an advisory to all the sports federations including BCCI. So, it is good that they have postponed it. It is in the interest of the nation. It is a health concern, which must be a priority for everybody," Rijiju told reporters.

The BCCI on Friday postponed the IPL to April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19 outbreak. "In India, the issue of coronavirus being spread around is something, which is very close to our heart because we have to be very careful. When the Government of India at the highest level has taken a decision, we have asked all the sports federation to ensure that there is no large number of people gathering for the event because that may help spread the virus," Rijiju said.

Talking about the players who are out of the country for playing different tournaments, Rijiju said: "I have repeatedly clarified. PV Sindhu also called me up. I have also tweeted that those players who are playing outside, especially for those tournaments which are very important for Olympic qualification, they can continue to play. They have to follow the guidelines of those respective countries and they have to maintain certain measures, which will ensure that they are safe." Rijiju said players have to be quarantined if they visit "those countries which are being notified by the Government of India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Aston Martin boosts capital-raising plan after coronavirus market volatility

Aston Martin is increasing a 500-million pound 617 million capital-raising plan by 36 million pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak which will now see a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll take a roughly 25 stake in the ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus concerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...

Around 20 dead as heavy rains lash Egypt

Heavy rains and flooding have killed around 20 people in Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Friday, in what he described as some of the worst weather in several decades. In a statement posted on a government Facebook page, Madbouli...

Golf-Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus

The Masters, which brings together the worlds best golfers in April for the years first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday. People from all over the world attend th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020