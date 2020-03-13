Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens use franchise tag on OLB Judon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:30 IST
Ravens use franchise tag on OLB Judon

The Baltimore Ravens put the franchise tag on outside linebacker Matthew Judon on Friday. The deadline to use the franchise tag is Monday.

The Ravens tagged Judon as an outside linebacker, a position with a franchise tender value about $3 million lower than if he was given the tag as a defensive end. Judon played 36 snaps as a stand-up linebacker and more than 600 as an "edge" defender, according to ESPN. Judon, 27, had a career-high 9 1/2 sacks in 2019, his fourth season with the Ravens. He was a fifth-round draft pick from Grand Valley State in 2016.

In 62 career games with the Ravens, he has 28 1/2 sacks and 186 tackles. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2019. By putting the tag on Judon, they can continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him and keep him from becoming a free agent. The estimated value of the franchise tag at his position is $16 million for one year.

"I'd rather have a long-term deal for stability. It is what it is," he told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday afternoon. "I feel like this is what many of us go through that are facing free agency. At the end of the day, I know I'm playing football next season." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Criminal held after gunfight with police

An alleged criminal involved in multiple cases of loot in Delhi-NCR was held here on Friday evening, following a gunfight with the Noida police, officials said. The accused, in his 20s, was on a motorcycle along with another man when they w...

Soccer-African Nations Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

Two rounds of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for March have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Confederation of African Football CAF said on Friday. Rounds three and four of the pool qualifiers were due to ...

Aston Martin boosts capital-raising plan after coronavirus market volatility

Aston Martin is increasing a 500-million pound 617 million capital-raising plan by 36 million pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak which will now see a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll take a roughly 25 stake in the ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus concerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020