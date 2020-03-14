Titans release TE Walker, K Succop

The Tennessee Titans released tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop on Friday, the team announced. Walker was a three-time Pro Bowler during seven seasons with the Titans. The 35-year-old was limited to eight games over the past two seasons and he had a "failed physical" notation with his release.

Succop spent six seasons with Tennessee. He struggled with injuries last season and appeared in six games and converted just one of six field goal attempts as he continued to have problems from knee surgery performed prior to the season. "I want to thank each of them for the significant contributions they have made to our organization both on and off the field. They each played a part in our success last year in ways big and small," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement.

"In particular, I would like to address Delanie Walker and his impact. In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself. He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great." Walker had career highs of 94 receptions and 1,088 yards in 2015, when he made the first of three straight Pro Bowls. He topped 800 receiving yards in four straight seasons from 2014-17.

He had just 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played in just seven games and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 27 due to an ankle injury. Overall, Walker has 504 receptions for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 183 games (101 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-12) and Titans.

'My time in Nashville has far exceeded any expectations I had when signing with the Titans," Walker said on his Twitter account. "I knew I was coming into an organization with a goal of helping to rebuild a culture, bring leadership to a locker room and set a standard of winning for the Tennessee Titans." Succop, 33, started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 before moving on to Tennessee in 2014. In 11 NFL seasons, he has made 236 of 287 (82.2 percent) field goal attempts with a career long of 54. He converted 97.1 percent of his 346 extra-point tries.

Succop has scored 1,046 career points and topped 100 on seven occasions. "So thankful for the last six seasons here in Tennessee!" Succop said in a statement he posted on Twitter. "The Lord has blessed my career and time here in ways I could never have imagined. I'm grateful for all the friendships formed and memories made on and off the field. My children were born here and Nashville will always have a special place in our hearts. We are proud to call Nashville home."

In October 2017, Succop set the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made inside 50 yards when he hit his 51st in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. --Field Level Media

