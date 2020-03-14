Astros RHP Armenteros has elbow surgery

Houston Astros right-hander Rogelio Armenteros had arthroscopic surgery Friday to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The 25-year-old will be ready to resume pitching in approximately four months, the team said Saturday.

Armenteros did not pitch in any spring training games due to soreness in the elbow. He made his MLB debut last season and posted a 1-1 record with one save and a 4.00 ERA in five appearances, starting two games. He struck out 18 and walked five in 18 innings.

In 106 minor league appearances (93 starts), the Cuba native is 35-20 with a 3.45 ERA and 566 strikeouts in 514 1/3 innings. --Field Level Media

