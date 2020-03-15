You are our heroes: Sergio Ramos hails health professionals amid coronavirus

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos on Sunday hailed all the health professionals working on the coronavirus pandemic and termed them 'heroes'. Ramos took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets.

"Applause of recognition to all health professionals. You are our heroes. Thanks from my heart," Ramos tweeted in Spanish. In another tweet, the 33-year-old wrote: "Thanks also to all the professionals who continue to ensure that we have access to essential services. A society is only understood with acts of generosity and solidarity like yours. THANKS."

Ramos also lent support to self-employed workers saying that 'we are with all of you'. "And a lot of encouragement to SMEs, small businesses, self-employed workers and all those people who are seeing not only their personal life, but also their professional life conditioned. We are with all of you," Ramos tweeted.

The disease, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

