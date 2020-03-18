Reports: Bengals upgrade D with Reader, Waynes

The Cincinnati Bengals are devoting serious money to upgrading their defense, reportedly agreeing Tuesday to give nearly $100 million to a pair of free agents. First, the team and defensive tackle D.J. Reader agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract, per multiple reports. Then cornerback Trae Waynes agreed to join the team on a three-year, $42 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Deals can be made official on Wednesday when the league year begins at 4 p.m. ET. Reader recorded a career-best 52 tackles in 15 games (all starts) for the Houston Texans last season. He had 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.

The 25-year-old Reader totaled 154 tackles (16 tackles for loss) and 6.5 sacks in 61 appearances (52 starts) in four seasons with the Texans. Reader was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft from Clemson.

The news of Waynes' reported agreement came as news was surfacing that longtime Bengals DB Darqueze Dennard agreed to leave the team and join the Jacksonville Jaguars. As for Waynes, he comes tom Cincinnati after five seasons in Minnesota. A first-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 (11th overall), Waynes has seven interceptions, 42 pass breakups and 247 tackles in 74 games (53 starts).

The Bengals finished an NFL-worst 2-14 in 2019, surrendering the fourth-most yards in the league (393.7). --Field Level Media

