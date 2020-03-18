Eagles decline S Jenkins' option, agree with QB Sudfeld, 2 others

The Philadelphia Eagles declined the $7.85 million contract option on safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of four moves by the team on Tuesday. The Eagles also agreed to terms with backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive back Jalen Mills and safety Rodney McLeod.

Jenkins, an 11-year-veteran, will become a free agent when the league year begins on Wednesday. "Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the team said in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city.

"After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity." After five years with the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins joined the Eagles in 2014 as an unrestricted free agent and played all 16 games each season since. With the exception of 2017, when the Eagles rested their starters in Week 17, Jenkins played at least 99 percent of the snaps each year in Philadelphia.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he won a Super Bowl with both franchises. In his career, he has 873 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 interceptions. Jenkins later posted a message on his Twitter account, sending his gratitude to the Eagles organization, fans and city of Philadelphia -- which he said he still calls his home.

"I hope that I am leaving having given more than I have received," Jenkins tweeted. "That has always been my mission and I hope I represented you all well." Also on Tuesday, the Eagles agreed with Sudfeld to a one-year deal. Sudfeld would have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not announced. Sudfeld, 26, entered training camp in 2019 as Carson Wentz's backup but broke his wrist in the preseason opener and lost his job to veteran Josh McCown. He was active for five games in 2019 but did not play.

He has appeared in three career games, completing 20 of 25 pass attempts for 156 yards and throwing for one touchdown. Mills, 25, also is returning on a one-year deal. He is expected to play both cornerback and safety.

He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Eagles and has 208 tackles and four interceptions in 48 career games in Philadelphia. McLeod and the Eagles agreed to a two-contract worth $12 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

McLeod started 16 games in 2019 and had 76 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. The Eagles signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2016 after he spent four seasons with the Rams. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

