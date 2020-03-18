Left Menu
Development News Edition

French World Cup winner Matuidi, Verona's Zaccagni catch coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:36 IST
French World Cup winner Matuidi, Verona's Zaccagni catch coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Juventus's France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Hellas Verona's Mattia Zaccagni have both tested positive for coronavirus, their Serie A clubs confirmed on Tuesday. "Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19," the Italian champions said in a statement.

Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, is asymptomatic and currently "involuntary home isolation". The midfielder's club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday, sending the entire team into quarantine.

In total 13 Serie A players have officially been diagnosed with the illness including seven from Sampdoria and three at Fiorentina. Italian midfielder Zaccagni, 24, had already been in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after Verona played Sampdoria on March 8.

"Zaccagni is doing well, in recent days, he has only had a few bouts of fever," the eighth-placed Serie A club said. "The player, as well as the whole team, will extend their voluntary isolation at home until March 25, while continuing to be monitored." Matuidi had urged his fans to "take care" in a post on Instagram at the weekend.

"It's a complicated time. In the beginning, I didn't really realize how serious this disease was and the danger, how fast the contagion spread here in Italy," he said. "In this difficult time for all of us, I just wanted to invite you to follow the official recommendations carefully and to take great care of yourself and your loved ones.

"A lot of encouragement and infinite thanks to all the medical and nursing staff. We are with you." The virus has killed more than 2,500 people in Italy and infected over 31,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

São Tomé & Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea agree to explore oil & gas reserves

So Tom and Prncipe and Equatorial Guinea have agreed on the establishment of a Special Zone for Joint Exploration to explore and develop cross-border oil gas reserves believed to be in the blocks bordering each countrys maritime zone.The d...

Athletics-Kenya orders closure of training camps and clubs over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority on Wednesday ordered the closure of training camps and clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak, a move that threatens the ability of the countrys athletes to prepare for the Olympic Games which are scheduled to begi...

Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel have jumped by 40 to 427 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, predicting a steeper rise as mass testing is implemented. The Internal Security Ministry said compulsory closures, e...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it has "temporarily adjusted" domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB

Coronavirus Vistara says it has temporarily adjusted domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020