Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-champion and trainer Roger Mayweather dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:39 IST
Ex-champion and trainer Roger Mayweather dies

Roger Mayweather, a two-time world champion turned trainer and uncle of unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, has died at the age of 58. "My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," said Floyd Mayweather, who was trained by his uncle for much of his illustrious career.

Roger Mayweather, who had struggled with diabetes, won world titles at super featherweight and super lightweight, earning 59 wins in a near-20-year ring career that included notable fights against Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker. "Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing," Floyd Mayweather said.

"Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

São Tomé & Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea agree to explore oil & gas reserves

So Tom and Prncipe and Equatorial Guinea have agreed on the establishment of a Special Zone for Joint Exploration to explore and develop cross-border oil gas reserves believed to be in the blocks bordering each countrys maritime zone.The d...

Athletics-Kenya orders closure of training camps and clubs over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority on Wednesday ordered the closure of training camps and clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak, a move that threatens the ability of the countrys athletes to prepare for the Olympic Games which are scheduled to begi...

Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel have jumped by 40 to 427 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, predicting a steeper rise as mass testing is implemented. The Internal Security Ministry said compulsory closures, e...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it has "temporarily adjusted" domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB

Coronavirus Vistara says it has temporarily adjusted domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020