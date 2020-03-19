Left Menu
We are all in this together: Finch on possible financial losses due to COVID-19

date 2020-03-19
PTI

Australia's ODI skipper Aaron Finch has said that his country's cricketers risk getting a massive financial jolt if the IPL and their home season are halted by the COVID-19 pandemic but they have to accept the situation as "we're all in this together". Cricket Australia has already said that it may review the NOCs given to the players for IPL and now the government has imposed unprecedented travel restrictions, which are likely to jeopardise the Australian players' participation in the postponed T20 league. The event which was to start on March 29, has now been set for April 15.

"That's the risk you take when you have the revenue-share model, when the organisation takes a hit then so do we. We understand we're all in this together," Finch told radio station SEN. "I'm sure in the long run, everything will be back to normal at some stage. It's just hard to say when." Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a blanket "do not travel overseas" advisory that will remain in place indefinitely, to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 17 cricketers have lucrative IPL contracts and a number of off-field positions are also at stake. Australia are also scheduled to host India for a Test series and the men's T20 World Cup later this year. Finch, who was scheduled to join India skipper Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, acknowledged the travel advisory and expressed helplessness in this extraordinary situation.

"We've never seen anything like this. That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it's hard to plan anything," he said. "But it's just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you're doing everything you can to stop the spread." Pacer Pat Cummins had become the highest-paid cricketer during the IPL auction while Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell also grabbed lucrative deals.

Ricky Ponting is head coach of the Delhi Daredevils, while current men's team assistant coach Andrew McDonald has the reins for the Rajasthan Royals. Former Test batsman Simon Katich is coach of the Kohli-led RCB and is assisted by Tasmanian Tigers chief Adam Griffith..

