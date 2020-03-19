Left Menu
Bruins sign two to entry-level deals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Nick Wolff to entry-level contracts. Swayman, 21, was the Bruins' fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and signed a three-year deal.

He is forgoing his senior season at Maine, where his 1,099 saves led Division I in the 2019-20 season. Swayman compiled a season record of 18-10-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Wolff, 23, signed a one-year contract.

He played four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, which won NCAA championships in 2018 and 2019. In 156 career games, he had 14 goals and 39 assists. Their contracts go into effect for the 2021-21 NHL season.

