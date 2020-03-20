Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA teams must close facilities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:40 IST
Report: NBA teams must close facilities
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA is instructing its teams to close their training and practice facilities effective Friday and until further notice, ESPN reported Thursday. The mandate, issued in a memo to all 30 teams, applies to both players and staff members, according to ESPN.

The NBA suspended play last week after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. In all, four teams have said at least one player or a member of the organization has had a positive test. The league earlier said players and staff members were allowed in team buildings under certain conditions.

But now, the players can't use team facilities, nor can they work out at any non-team sites, meaning players must do their workouts at home. The teams can provide workout materials for home use, the memo said. The league also is encouraging players to remain in their home markets and stay isolated, leaving their homes only when required to get groceries or medicine, ESPN reported.

In an interview with the network Wednesday night, Silver said he hopes the league will be able to conclude the 2019-20 season but will follow all guidelines from government health officials. "I'm optimistic by nature and I want to believe that we'll be able to salvage at least some portion of this season," Silver said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle in which a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012. The woman, who ...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020