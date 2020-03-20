Left Menu
Olympic cauldron in Japan ignited with flame from Greece

  • Reuters
  |
  • Tokyo
  |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:02 IST
  |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An Olympic cauldron was ignited on Friday in Japan with a flame carried from Greece ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, amid concerns that a coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the event planned this summer. "We will do our utmost in preparing for a safe and secure event," Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said at the ceremony at the Matsushima air base of Japan's Self-Defence Forces.

The officials would work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the government of Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and take into consideration advice from the World Health Organisation, he added.

