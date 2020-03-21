Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 04:04 IST
Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.

"My phone is blowing up over the last 24 hours on Twitter, Instagram, like phone calls, text messages. People just asking me the same question. I think it will be very interesting whatever happens," Godwin said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "We haven't talked about it. We talked briefly, but hadn't mentioned that at all. Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it. But we'll see how that goes think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished just kind of the for the career he's built for himself. You've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know? We'll see. We'll see how it goes."

Godwin has fared well while wearing the No. 12 jersey, recording 179 receptions for 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns during his three NFL seasons and also while excelling in college at Penn State. The 24-year-old also was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019. By comparison, Brady has (ahem) done quite well for himself while wearing the No. 12 jersey since he entered the league with the New England Patriots in 2000. You know, six Super Bowl titles, three NFL MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections, etc.

With that in mind, Godwin appears to be keeping the bigger picture in sight. "I'm not too worried about it," Godwin said, per ESPN. "I think the biggest thing is that we have a great player coming down to join a bunch of great players that we have. And once we mesh all that together it's gonna be scary how good we can be."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020