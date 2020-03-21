Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leap year: UEFA admit error over 'Euro 2020' name for 2021 tournament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:13 IST
Leap year: UEFA admit error over 'Euro 2020' name for 2021 tournament

UEFA were forced into an embarrassing about-turn after they mistakenly tweeted that Euro 2020 would keep its original title despite being pushed back to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus. "Although it will provisionally take place from 11 June - 11 July 2021, #EURO2020 will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020," UEFA had confidently said on Twitter on Friday.

However, just hours later, they were less assured. "With apologies for the earlier error, to be clear no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged EURO to be held in 2021. The earlier tweet was sent by mistake," they tweeted.

Euro 2020 has been pushed back 12 months to June 11 to July 11 next year to clear the way for suspended domestic competitions to wrap up if conditions allow. UEFA said the postponement "will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed" as it made a "commitment" to finishing club seasons by June 30.

Twenty of the 24 nations set to take part in the Euro have already qualified, but play-offs to determine the final four participants, due to be played this month, have been postponed. UEFA said those matches, and other scheduled friendlies, would be played in June subject to a review of the situation. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • UEFA

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutors, families of rape victims welcome Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, say it will create fear among criminal

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is being lauded and welcomed by prosecutors, families of rape victims and the general public alike.Many prosecutors, who have dealt...

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020