Manika Batra urges people to participate in Janata Curfew

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on Saturday urged the people to participate in 'Janata curfew,' an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain coronavirus.

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:43 IST
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on Saturday urged the people to participate in 'Janata curfew,' an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain coronavirus. Batra took to Twitter and posted a video of herself practicing.

"While most of things are lockdown due to Covid-19, i am just trying to focus on my fitness in a locked and safe indoor arena to prepare for my mission Tokyo Olympics. I urge everyone to stay safely and take all precautions. Also, let's participate in the Janta Curfew on 22 March," Batra wrote. Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to follow 'Janata curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I am seeking one more support from every countryman today. This is a public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janata curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation. India has so far reported 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

