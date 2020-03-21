Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Players' body urges IOC to review Games plans during coronavirus crisis

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) should review plans to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics during the coronavirus pandemic and ensure dialogue with athletes, the Sport and Rights Alliance (SRA) and the World Players Association (WPA) said on Saturday. The flu-like virus, which originated in China last year, has infected over 274,000 people globally and caused more than 11,000 deaths. It has also brought the sporting world to a standstill. Report: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1

NBA players will get their paychecks as scheduled on April 1, but the fate of salaries beyond that date is unclear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night. The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that point, it's possible the NBA could cut or suspend salaries with the league still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent Friday to the teams, Wojnarowski reported. Brady looking to extend legacy in Tampa Bay

While Florida is a retirement destination for some, for Tom Brady it is the site of his career's next act and a place where he could further cement his legacy as the NFL's best-ever quarterback. The 42-year-old on Friday made it official that he would leave the New England Patriots - where he spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls - to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reported one year, $30 million contract. Clamour grows to postpone Tokyo Games

Calls from sporting organizations for this year's Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace on Saturday with USA Track and Field (USATF) and Brazil's Olympic Committee the latest to join the throng. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organizers still insist the July 24-Aug. 9 showpiece will go ahead as planned despite Europe and the U.S. struggling to control the spread of the flu-like virus. Tennis: Anderson's comeback bid delayed by coronavirus lockdown

South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who underwent knee surgery last month, was eyeing a return to the court at April's Monte Carlo Masters but his comeback plans have been disrupted as the tennis season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former world number five missed the second half of the 2019 season to recover from a knee injury which required surgery in September and then had to undergo another procedure in Miami in February to repair a torn meniscus. Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late last year, the flu-like disease has infected over 270,000 people and killed more than 11,000 across the world, bringing global sport to a virtual standstill. The Tokyo Olympics are due to run from July 24-Aug. 9, but organizers are under pressure to cancel or postpone them due to the coronavirus. USA Track and Field calls for Olympics postponement

USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of American athletics, on Saturday called for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. The federation, in a letter to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland, asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games which are scheduled to run from July 24-Aug. 9. Golf: Casey backs postponement of Ryder Cup because of coronavirus

English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey believes Europe's title defense in Wisconsin later this year should be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The biennial contest between Europe and the United States is scheduled for Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan Sept. 25-27. Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS PGA Tour commissioner waives salary amid shutdown

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is giving up his salary with the circuit in a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Golfweek first reported the news on Friday, and ESPN later confirmed it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.