Let's make life hard for virus: CSK urge people to stay in their 'den'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday urged the people to stay in their 'den' and make life hard for coronavirus.

  Updated: 21-03-2020 22:42 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 22:42 IST
CSK logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday urged the people to stay in their 'den' and make life hard for coronavirus. The franchise also expressed their gratitude to the 'relentless fighters' of the virus and used the hashtag 'Janata Curfew', an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain COVID-19.

"Stay in your Den this weekend. Take care of yourself & the old folks. Let's make life hard for the virus. And let's whistle to express our gratitude to the relentless fighters of the virus. PS. Try doing without using the hands. Tomo 5 PM. #WhistlePoduAt5 #JantaCurfew #COVID2019," CSK tweeted. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to follow 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 in view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. 'Janta Curfew' means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on their own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi had said in his address to the nation. In India, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283 and four people have died due to the deadly virus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

