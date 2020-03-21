Left Menu
Colts cut CB Desir

  Updated: 21-03-2020 23:06 IST
The Colts are set to save $6.85 million in salary-cap space with the move, according to multiple reports. Image Credit: Flickr

The Indianapolis Colts announced the release of cornerback Pierre Desir on Saturday. The Colts are set to save $6.85 million in salary-cap space with the move, according to multiple reports.

Just one year ago, Desir signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension and he started 11 games last season. He finished with 50 tackles, 11 passes defended and a career-high three interceptions. Desir, 29, spent three seasons with the Colts and appeared in 37 games (29 starts). He totaled 161 tackles (119 solos), three tackles for loss, 26 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Desir was claimed by the Colts off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 following two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and one with the San Diego Chargers (2016). A fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2014 draft, Desir has 210 career tackles (161 solos), 34 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

