Report: NFL sends update to players

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 03:52 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 03:52 IST
The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent to players via the NFL Players Association.

The memo recapped the steps that the league has taken over the past 10 days in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including plans to hold the draft without fans present, postponing offseason team activities (OTAs), closing team facilities to players and banning interaction of players and team staff except for ongoing rehab programs. Sills wrote, in part, "The NFL Draft will look different this year. The clubs' selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. However, public events in Las Vegas are cancelled. Fans can still follow the draft day excitement on TV, and the NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will share that information as it becomes available."

No NFL player is known to have tested positive for COVID-19, but Saints head coach Sean Payton did announce Thursday that he has the virus. --Field Level Media

