Report: Patriots' plans do not include QB Dalton

The New England Patriots reportedly are not considering Andy Dalton in the wake of the departure of franchise quarterback Tom Brady. "Something would have to change for the Pats to turn their attention to Andy Dalton," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Saturday. "He hasn't been discussed among the Pats' immediate plans."

Dalton's name was a trendy one among potential quarterbacks to replace Brady with the six-time Super Bowl champion contemplating free agency over the last few months. Well, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, leaving the Patriots with just Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Cody Kessler as quarterbacks on their roster. Veteran Brian Hoyer, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, reportedly could be in line to return for a third stint with the Patriots.

Dalton is entering the final season of a six-year, $96 million extension with the Bengals. Per Spotrac, Dalton is owed $17.5 million in 2020 base salary. The 32-year-old threw for 3,494 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games last season for the Bengals, who finished with a 2-14 mark to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU is the expected upcoming selection for Cincinnati.

Stidham was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He beat out Hoyer for the right to serve as the top backup in New England. The 23-year-old Stidham completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards and an interception in limited work this past season. All told, he played a grand total of 15 snaps.

