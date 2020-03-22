Left Menu
COVID-19: Spinner Ashwin lauds 'Janta curfew', hopes 'social distancing continues'

Indian spinner Ashwin on Sunday said that it is an unbelievable start of the 'Janta curfew' and hoped that "social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come".

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-03-2020 11:18 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 11:18 IST
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Image Credit: ANI

Indian spinner Ashwin on Sunday said that it is an unbelievable start of the 'Janta curfew' and hoped that "social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come". "Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," Ashwin tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' and said that it will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19 menace. On Thursday, the PM had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak.

India has so far 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

