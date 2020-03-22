Left Menu
Sehwag, Laxman hails 'warriors' for their efforts to combat coronavirus

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman on Sunday hailed the efforts of 'warriors', who are 'working tirelessly' to combat the spread of coronavirus.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:54 IST
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag . Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman on Sunday hailed the efforts of 'warriors', who are 'working tirelessly' to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sehwag took to Twitter to write: "A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih."

On the other hand, Laxman wrote: "Really proud of each and everyone who are working to combat this. We are all extremely proud of you. I pray that these difficult times pass soon and everyone remain healthy and happy." Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to out in their balconies and clap to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. The appeal received a brilliant response as people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

