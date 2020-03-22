Left Menu
Sportspersons respond to PM's appeal as they clap to express gratitude to medical staff

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, sportspersons on Sunday came out to their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-03-2020 20:35 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 20:35 IST
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, sportspersons on Sunday came out to their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and posted a video. He captioned the video as: "Big Big Thank you to all doctors, nurses, bankers police, Cisf, chemists, and everyone who r risking their lives to save many lives...well done India for obeying this janta curfew.. please keep safe and let's pray for everyone's well being."

Suresh Raina also thanked all the medical personnel for 'working relentlessly'. "So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona," he wrote.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who is currently at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Patiala centre, also shared a video clapping for the medical professionals along with other athletes. "Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona," Chanu tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

