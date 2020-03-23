Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajrang to donate six months salary, calls for postponement of Tokyo Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:59 IST
Bajrang to donate six months salary, calls for postponement of Tokyo Games

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday decided to donate his six months salary towards fight against COVID-19 pandemic and called for postponement of Tokyo Olympics, saying the mega event will lose sheen if it goes ahead in the absence of nations who have already pulled out. The 25-year-old Bajrang is one of India's medal contenders at the Games, which are under doubt due to the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 15000 lives and infected more than 3,00,000 people worldwide.

Bajrang, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD). "I have decided to donate my six months salary," Bajrang tweeted and immediately earned praise from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said it was a laudable effort.

Talking to PTI, Bajrang said, "Before Olympics we have to fight Coronavirus. If situation does not improve, and continues for 2-3 months, it will be perfectly alright to postpone the Olympics." "If it is held with Coronavirus continuing to wreak havoc, a lot of nations will not send their athletes. Already Canada and Australia have said they won't send their athletes. What's the point then. "So it is not just India's problem, it's a global issue, which needs to be tackled first," he added. Bajrang is training at an apartment in Sonepat while his coach Shako Bentinidis has left for Georgia. India's foreign coach for women wrestlers Andrew Cook has also left for the US a few days ago.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) says it will decide the country's participation in about four weeks' time. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is under tremendous pressure to postpone the Games. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat , another Indian medal contender at the Games, says she has been training hard and it does not matter what she feels about the postponement of the Games.

"I am at my home and training has been good so far. Whatever I say, does not matter," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Demand for LPG cylinders rising in NE, IOC urges people not to

PSU major Indian Oil Corporation on Monday said demand for LPG cylinders across the North East has shot up due to panic-buying in anticipation of lockdown in the states to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The company appealed to people not ...

World stocks drop again as Fed rescue action falls flat

Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic resumed their downward trend on Monday, as a rollout by the Federal Reserve of another flurry of measures for companies failed to turn their fearful mood around. The Feds move came shortly after a...

Coronavirus: Haryana extends lockdown to entire state

The Haryana government on Monday announced it will put the entire state under lockdown till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. Seven districts of the state were put under lockdown on Monday while the ...

COVID-19 : Anti-CAA, NRC protests to be withdrawn in Kolkata, says Imam Nakhuda Mosque

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and National Register for Citizens NRC in Kolkata would be withdrawn, said Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi, Imam Nakhuda Mosque, on Monday. All ongo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020