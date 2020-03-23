Left Menu
Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 treatment equipment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 treatment equipment

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday pledged Rs 50 lakh towards COVID-19 treatment while also advocating jail terms for the offenders who break quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of pandemic. In a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gambhir wrote: "In furtherance of the united effort to save our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for Covid-19 treatment in state government hospitals. "Kindly direct the officers in charge to let my office know about the requirements and please let me know if I could be off any other assistance." The whole of India is heading towards a complete lockdown to tackle the coronavirus with majority of the people following the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday by staying at home. However, there were some who took to the streets in big groups after the curfew period ended at 9pm.

"Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail," wrote Gambhir on Twitter. "Don't be a threat to society. We are at war for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines," he added.

With the global death toll passing 15,000, 19 Indian states have announced lockdown. The Indian cricket board also advised citizens to stay at home. "If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," the BCCI tweeted.

