Jets bringing back LBs Jenkins, Burgess

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported on Monday. Jenkins' deal is worth $5 million, according to multiple entities.

Linebacker James Burgess, New York's leading tackler last season, also will be back with the club. He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. Jenkins recorded a team-best eight sacks in 2019, and he has 15 over the past two seasons.

That was a vast improvement from his first two NFL seasons, 2016 and '17, when he totaled 5.5 sacks. Jenkins, who turns 26 in July, has started 50 of 60 games played in his four NFL seasons, all with the Jets. He has 157 tackles (22 for loss), six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Jenkins was a third-round pick in 2016 out of Georgia. Burgess, 26, had 80 tackles last season while playing in just 10 games, all starts, in his first season in New York. He also had one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a half-sack.

In 27 NFL games (21 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and the Jets, Burgess has 163 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Burgess was undrafted in 2016 after playing at Louisville. He has been under contract to six NFL teams since, getting cut eight times.

